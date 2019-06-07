Kids’ charity gets £2k donation from Dundee Amazon Delivery Station

A charity that helps local kids in need has received £2,000 from Amazon’s Delivery Station in Dundee.

Help for Kids were the recipients of the donation as part of the Amazon in the community programme.

The charity supports more than 2,000 disadvantaged children across Dundee and Perth.

The money will go towards purchasing warm clothes for the children to wear during winter.

A team from the delivery station visited Wave FM to meet the charity’s volunteers and to learn about the work they do.

Delivery station manager Bruce Waddell said: “On behalf of the Amazon team in Dundee I would like to say a big thank you to Wave FM and Help For Kids for inviting us to the studio.

“It has been great to meet the staff and volunteers and we’re pleased to provide this donation to support such an important cause.”

Manager of Help For Kids Stacey Wallace said: “We’re really thankful for this and it was great to meet Bruce and his team. To have a business like Amazon behind us is really encouraging.”