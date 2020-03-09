Kids at Dundee primary schools can’t help falling in love with Elvis thanks to music initiative

Talented young musicians couldn’t help falling in love with the music of Elvis Presley.

Primary school pupils who are part of the Youth Music Initiative have been learning how to play the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s hit Can’t Help Falling in Love at their recent sessions.

The Youth Music Initiative aims to encourage kids to take an interest in learning an instrument, with the latest session focusing on the guitar.

To help inspire the pupils even more, and put some stunning vocals alongside the guitar playing, students from the Dundee Schools Music Theatre (DSMT) group joined the children at Kirkton Community Centre.

DSMT’s S3/4 group will be putting on a performance of All Shook Up later this year which features the love song.

Principal actors from the show Theo Burke, Cara McKenzie and Joshua McCallum performed the song for the group of primary pupils – just like they will be doing in the show.