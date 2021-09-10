Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kids aged 9 and 11 reported for smashing Comrie church’s windows

By Katy Scott
September 10, 2021, 6:18 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 6:19 pm
smashed windows catholic church
Police responded to reports of church vandalism on Thursday night.

Three children have been reported to the youth justice assessor for smashing the windows of a church in Comrie.

Two boys aged nine and 11, and a nine-year-old girl, were reportedly seen seen running away from St Margaret’s Church by a local after the vandalism took place.

Canon Tom Shields has described it as the “worst act of vandalism I have experienced in over 32 years of priesthood”.

‘Wanton act of destruction’

In a statement, a spokesperson for St Margaret’s Church said: “In a wanton act of destruction, most of the windows in our beautiful church of St Margaret’s, Comrie, have been smashed, leaving glass and debris everywhere.

“We have tried our best to clean up but please take care when moving around the grounds.

“Our thanks to members of the public, joiners, witnesses, parishioners and the police who attended with great respect and sympathy.”

I am sorry St Margaret’s has experienced such a wilful and wicked act

Canon Shields said: “Please keep the parishioners of St Margaret’s in your thoughts and prayers. The preaching of the gospel continues uninterrupted.”

On social media, locals rallied with messages of support for the church.

Linley Ireland posted: “As a visitor to both this church and to Crieff parish, I am very saddened to read your report.

“Thoughts and prayers to you all.”

Messages of support for church

Laura Curran wrote: “I’m so sorry and sickened to hear this terrible news.

“St Simon’s in Partick, Glasgow, was vandalised and burnt to the ground last month. I am sorry St Margaret’s has experienced such a wilful and wicked act. Take care all.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Thursday, we received a report of vandalism at a premises on Drummond Street in Comrie.

“Officers attended and three children – two boys aged nine and 11, and a nine-year-old girl – have been referred to the youth justice assessor in connection with the incident.”