Kids aged 9 and 11 reported for smashing Comrie church’s windows

Three children have been reported to the youth justice assessor for smashing the windows of a church in Comrie.

Two boys aged nine and 11, and a nine-year-old girl, were reportedly seen seen running away from St Margaret’s Church by a local after the vandalism took place.

Canon Tom Shields has described it as the “worst act of vandalism I have experienced in over 32 years of priesthood”.

‘Wanton act of destruction’

In a statement, a spokesperson for St Margaret’s Church said: “In a wanton act of destruction, most of the windows in our beautiful church of St Margaret’s, Comrie, have been smashed, leaving glass and debris everywhere.

“We have tried our best to clean up but please take care when moving around the grounds.

“Our thanks to members of the public, joiners, witnesses, parishioners and the police who attended with great respect and sympathy.”

I am sorry St Margaret’s has experienced such a wilful and wicked act

Canon Shields said: “Please keep the parishioners of St Margaret’s in your thoughts and prayers. The preaching of the gospel continues uninterrupted.”

On social media, locals rallied with messages of support for the church.

Linley Ireland posted: “As a visitor to both this church and to Crieff parish, I am very saddened to read your report.

“Thoughts and prayers to you all.”

Messages of support for church

Laura Curran wrote: “I’m so sorry and sickened to hear this terrible news.

“St Simon’s in Partick, Glasgow, was vandalised and burnt to the ground last month. I am sorry St Margaret’s has experienced such a wilful and wicked act. Take care all.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.25pm on Thursday, we received a report of vandalism at a premises on Drummond Street in Comrie.

“Officers attended and three children – two boys aged nine and 11, and a nine-year-old girl – have been referred to the youth justice assessor in connection with the incident.”