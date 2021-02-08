A Dundee charity is giving out free kiddies mud kitchens to kickstart an apprenticeship scheme aimed at helping dozens of city young people gain employment.

The scheme will bring together some of the city’s retired tradesmen and pair them with apprentices and trainees in an innovative scheme to pass on skills and experience gained over many years.

Alexander Community Development’s Trades for All programme is giving away 20 mud kitchens to organisations and groups in the city.

These are wooden outdoor kitchens for children’s play and are common in nurseries and other play areas.

Opportunities for young people

A spokeswoman for the Fairfield Street company said the initiative would benefit local kiddies community groups while aiming in the longer term to provide apprenticeships and training programmes for young people.

She said: “ACD is planning to sell the mud kitchens through their Trades for All programme, and use the profits to begin hiring young people into the programme.”

She said that the group hoped to take on two apprentices and around 30 trainees during 2021, who will be mentored by newly-appointed project leader, Rab Alexander.

“To launch this we are to give away 20 mud kitchens for free, to worthwhile organisations,” the spokeswoman added.

“This giveaway kicks off the growth of Trades for All, which aim to become Dundee’s first community organisation which operates multi-trade building services.

“Trades for All completes all kinds of trades work from kitchen and bathrooms to painting and plastering, with priority always given to the third sector.

“We complete the work with the support of retired tradespeople, who want to share their skills with some of our young volunteers and trainees.

“As an asset-locked organisation, all profits generated will be driven back into creating further trainee and apprenticeship opportunities for the young people of Dundee.

“More information will be released on this in Summer 2021, however priority will be given to those applicants who have previously completed Transition to Trade.”

The mud kitchens will initially be built with support from the government kickstart scheme, which creates six months, paid work for people currently accessing unemployment payments.

Project leader Rab said: “I am very excited to be a part of ACD and lead the growing Trades for All programme.

“I believe in giving people a chance, and I believe that pairing the skill sets of retired tradespeople, with young people, creates a unique partnership.

“It’s going to be great giving away these mud kitchens to the people in Dundee, and hopefully others will support us by buying one too.”

Bridge the skills gap for young people

The spokeswoman said: “ACD believes all young people deserve the opportunity to access a programme which can help them successfully gain employment within the trades industry.

“We work with organisations to deliver a bespoke programme for individuals, so we can help bridge the skills gap for young people.

“Our hands-on training will give young people the opportunity to take their knowledge and learn how to carry it through into on site projects.

“Through a mix of classroom and on-site training, Alexander’s Community Development will support the development of relevant construction industry skills.

“A transitional programme for young people, TiT is delivered five times per year, to a maximum of 12 young people per cohort and will provide the opportunity to learn in a real life work environment, experiencing the realities of working life over a six-week period.”