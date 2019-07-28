Kickboxing club going from strength to strength as more Dundee folk get involved

Dundee Elite Freestyle Kickboxing Fight School are going from strength to strength as they introduce more people to the sport.

It is a source of great pride for coach Sean Wanless, a champion kickboxer himself, having grown his club into a key community hub in just three years.

Wanless had started Dundee Elite in 2012 but, after a serious elbow injury in 2015, was forced to close before starting the rebuild the year after.

Now, with sessions almost every night of the week, it is a storming success. Not only does he run classes for youngsters aged five to high school age four nights a week, there are ladies classes on a Monday and Wednesday.

His son Riley and other talented athletes form the club’s fight squad which tour all over, with their next big event the WKC Scottish Championships on August 18.

For more information visit the Dundee Elite Facebook page.