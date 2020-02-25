Youngsters get chance to kick-start the holidays with football camp run by Dundee FC

Families are being offered the chance to help fill the Easter holidays for their children with a football camp.
Dundee Football Club is running sessions in the city from April 7-17 at Monifieth High School.
A club spokesman said: “There is additional support for families with our early drop off and breakfast package.
“People booking the early bird offer before Saturday will receive a £5 discount for our summer soccer camp.”
Anyone wanting to sign up should visit the website dfccommunitytrust.org.uk.
