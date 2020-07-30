BIG KICK OFF: Five Dundee United players to watch in the Premiership this season

Dundee United fans are relishing their side’s return to the Premiership.

On Saturday, they welcome St Johnstone to Tannadice for their first top flight match since 2016.

It will be a step up in class for the Tangerines.

But Tele Sport have pinpointed five men who could ensure United rise to the challenge quickly.

Lawrence Shankland

© SNS

Lawrence Shankland’s continued presence in the squad is a massive bonus.

Even the most optimistic of supporters must have feared that he would have moved on by now.

Mind you, the player himself has only ever talked about how much he is relishing playing in the top flight with the Tangerines. Maybe we should all have listened more closely!

“Shanks” showed with one goal against Hearts and two against Hibs in the cups last season – including an absolute cracker at Easter Road – that he can stand out in Premiership company.

He scored an incredible 28 times last season but getting even close to that tally in the top flight would be a remarkable achievement.

If there is something we do know about the Scotland striker, though, is that he likes to prove his doubters wrong.

Date signed: July 3, 2019.

First manager: Robbie Neilson.

First team appearances: 33.

Goals: 28.

Louis Appere

© SNS

There were few players as cruelly impacted by lockdown as Louis Appere.

Not only was he robbed of an on-pitch title celebration, he had a Scotland Under-21 call-up cancelled.

The Tangerines frontman was included in Scot Gemmill’s pool to face Croatia and Greece at the end of March but the pandemic quickly put paid to those fixtures.

That international blow will make him doubly determined to shine on the big stage this season.

Appere scored one of the most important goals of the promotion campaign when he volleyed into the net in front of the Shed against Dundee in the 6-2 demolition derby of August 30.

He will love the tougher tests that the Premiership will give him and will quickly earn the respect of opposition defenders. He’s definitely one to watch as the season progresses to see if he can, once again, raise his game.

Date signed: August 9, 2016.

First manager: Ray McKinnon.

First team appearances: 37.

Goals: Six.

Jamie Robson

© SNS

Despite only being 22, left-back Jamie Robson is the longest-serving player at Tannadice.

That means he will bring bags of experience to the top flight as well as his still youthful enthusiasm.

Robson has had his challenges in the past but has matured into an accomplished player who will embrace the challenges the Premiership will undoubtedly bring.

Also, having promising Argentinian team-mate Adrian Sporle as competition for the left-back role will give him added incentive to perform well in every game every week.

While defending will be his number one priority, Robson has the engine and ability to offer United something going forward and that’s what he’ll be encouraged to do by new boss Micky Mellon.

Date signed: June 14, 2014.

First manager: Jackie McNamara.

First team appearances: 125.

Goals: Two.

Benjamin Siegrist

It is a tribute to the Swiss goalkeeper that news that he had picked up a pre-season injury raised major concerns among many Tangerines fans.

He has been back in action since and is fully expected to be between the posts when St Johnstone visit to kick-start this new coronavirus-impacted season.

Siegrist has grown into a stylish and reliable No 1 since signing for then boss Csaba Laszlo back in the summer of 2018.

The 6ft 5in giant shot-stopper managed to keep a dozen clean sheets in the curtailed Championship campaign last season and, while those shutouts will be harder to come by this time around, he will still be worth a large amount of points over the next few months.

Date signed: June 18, 2018.

First manager: Csaba Laszlo.

First team appearances: 71.

Declan Glass

© SNS

Declan Glass was a smash-hit at Cove Rangers while on loan last season then did not too badly back at Tannadice before lockdown.

He is predicted to become a regular choice for the Tangerines this time.

The talented midfielder, still aged only 20, is justifiably confident in his own ability and is a star turn on the training pitch.

He can and will make the step-up to the big stage.

Glass has been renowned for his long-range strikes when out on loan and won’t be shy to have a pop when he gets the chance for United.

If not closed down by even the grandest of Premiership sides, then he will be a serious goal threat from the middle of the park.

Date signed: August 4, 2017.

First manager: Ray McKinnon.

First team appearances: 17.

Goals: One.