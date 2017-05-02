KFC is opening its kitchens to the public so you can actually see what goes on

No matter how much you love fast food, or how often you eat it, you probably have some suspicions about what goes on in the kitchens of your favourite joints.

Well, you’ll have the chance to find out what really happens when KFC opens its kitchens to the public.

That’s what’s happening in 100 restaurants across the country on May 6. If that’s your bucket, you can sign up for tickets here.

Only one restaurant in the area, the KFC at the Orchard Business Park in Forfar, is taking part – but the limited amount tickets have all been snapped up.

Sadly, we imagine the Colonel’s Original Recipe will be locked up safe prior to arrivals, so this probably isn’t the opportunity to start earning your chicken millions – but there is the opportunity to build a custom burger, which is arguably the next best thing.

For all the fashionistas out there, you even get to leave as the proud owner of a KFC hat and apron. Just what you’ve always wanted…