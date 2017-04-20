KFC begins home deliveries

Huge news for fans of the Colonel: KFC is now delivering.

The fried chicken joint has partnered with Just Eat, meaning Bargain Buckets are now available straight through the delivery service’s app.

Currently food from 30 of KFC’s restaurants across London and Greater London is available through the app, but Just Eat says more outlets are being added every week.

KFC is the latest to join the list of restaurants available to make deliveries, which recently added McDonald’s and Greggs to its numbers.

Everything from sharing buckets to popcorn chicken and sides are available, so you pretty much never have to be without fried chicken again.