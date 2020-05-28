Key worker’s ‘anger’ after caravan pinched from beauty spot near Edzell

Police have launched an investigation after a Dundee woman’s six-berth caravan was stolen.

The Avondale model was taken from Glenesk Caravan Park near Edzell last Thursday.

Owner Audrey McCabe said another caravan and tools had also been stolen during the incident.

Police Scotland confirmed they had received a report on the matter on Thursday, May 21 whilst enquiries were ongoing into the incident.

Audrey, a key worker for the Cornerstone Community Care Team, was contacted by the owner of the caravan site and initially thought it was going to be “good news”.

She added: “We usually go up there weekly but, when the site closed at the end of October, I left the caravan up there.

“It was due to reopen at the end of March, but due to the pandemic that couldn’t happen.

“When I saw I had a missed call from the owner of site I thought she was calling to give good news to say the site was reopening, but it was to tell me my caravan had been stolen.

“If it hadn’t been for Covid-19 we would actually have been up there last week when it was stolen.”

© Supplied

Audrey, who lives in the Logie area, owned the caravan for under a year and would visit the site regularly when she had days off.

She added: “I’m angry this has happened. We cleared most of our stuff out of the caravan, so there was only really kitchen equipment inside.

“There was another caravan stolen in the incident along with work tools from the site.

“I believe someone said there may have been transit vans involved in towing them away. One blue van was spotted, but he has apparently been in touch with the police since.

“Someone else said they saw a white transit van in the area the previous evening before the theft which they thought was unusual around the Glenesk Road area.”

Detective Constable Rob Graham, of Aberdeen CID, added: “At around 2.30pm on Thursday, 21 May, 2020, we received a report of the theft of two caravans and break-ins to sheds at a caravan site near Edzell.

“Inquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2050 of 21 May.”