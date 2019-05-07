Key route for traffic in Dundee city centre to close for works

A key route for traffic at the Central Waterfront is set to close for five days later this month.

South Union Street – the road that runs past Dundee railway station and the Earl Grey Building at site 6 – will close from Monday May 13, between Thomson Street and Riverside Esplanade.

It will be shut for up to five days during “off-peak” hours for contractors to carry out landscaping works.

It is the latest in a number of works to affect South Union Street, which has opened and closed in stages as development at the Waterfront has proceeded.

A northbound lane of the street was closed recently to facilitate completion of a new bus shelter at the entrance to the railway station, which has now been completed.

The thoroughfare – one of the busiest in the city centre – was also closed in April for footway works.