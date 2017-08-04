Roadworks on Strathmartine Road in Dundee have apparently finished more than four weeks ahead of schedule.

Scottish Gas Networks has been working on renewing gas mains along the road since May 15.

The work initially closed the stretch between Park Road and Kingsway.

The second phase had, until this afternoon, closed the stretch between Kingsway and Camperdown Road to the north.

The 16-week project was due to be completed in early September but bus company Xplore has tweeted that the road has reopened, allowing service 22 to resume its normal route.

✅ We can confirm that Strathmartine Road has now re-opened, allowing service 22 to resume normal route. — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundeeBus) August 4, 2017

The 22, which links the city centre with Downfield, had been diverted along Kingsway, Old Glamis Road and Gillburn Road.

The Tele has asked for confirmation from Dundee City Council that the roadworks are complete.