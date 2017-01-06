Tonight’s clash of Championship pacesetters Hibs and Dundee United could be a defining moment of the season in the second tier.

Ray McKinnon’s Tangerines head for the capital on the back of a disappointing defeat at Dumbarton but buoyed by the knowledge they’ve already drawn at Easter Road.

They won when the pair clashed at Tannadice at the beginning of last month and know a repeat of that result would catapult them back to the top of the table.

The Hibees, though, will be eyeing the chance to open a four-point gap on their main promotion rivals.

That makes this the biggest date in the Championship so far.

We take a look at the key battles likely to decide the destination of the points.

William Edjenguele v Grant Holt

A real battle of the giants as United’s big centre-half looks to again put the shackles on Hibs’ strong front man.

Edjenguele has been a colossus at the heart of McKinnon’s defence since he signed up at the end of August and, along with Mark Durnan, did a great job of keeping Holt quiet in that Tannadice victory.

The vastly-experienced Holt remains a major threat but, if the Frenchman can repeat the job he did, then it will negate one of the home side’s most potent attacking threats and go a long way towards making this another good night for the Tangerines.

Willo Flood v Kris Commons

Without doubt a key confrontation in the middle of the pitch will be this clash of two men with English Premier League experience.

Flood was used further forward at Dumbarton last weekend but is likely to be back alongside Stewart Murdoch in a more defensive role for this one.

Commons, on loan from Celtic, is likely to be given licence by Hibs boss Neil Lennon to roam the attacking third of the park but will be at his most dangerous in the central areas.

As well as picking him up there, a key to success for the Terrors will not be giving away free-kicks within shooting range because, down the years, Commons has shown himself to be deadly from those situations.

Simon Murray v Paul Hanlon

Unlike most of their Championship outings, United will have plenty defending to do tomorrow.

Key to their chances of success, though, will be the ability to attack dangerously when possible.

That makes the main striker a big player for them and, after two good displays against Hibs this term, it looks likely that role will be handed to joint-top scorer Simon Murray. His pace on the counter-attack could prove a big weapon.

Trying to cope with that will be Paul Hanlon, a man Hibs fans believe is the best centre-back in the Championship right now.

Either way, Hanlon will have to be on his guard, or Murray will do damage like when he won the decisive penalty last month.

Cammy Bell v Ross Laidlaw

Not a head-to-head as such because the two goalkeepers will be at opposite ends.

Bell and Laidlaw, though, will be key men. United’s man has been superb since joining in the summer. He won’t have been happy with the goal lost at Dumbarton but you don’t even need the fingers of one hand to count the other mistakes he’s made.

If Bell has been a rock, Hibs have not looked as secure in goal.

Ross Laidlaw only regained the jersey from Ofir Marciano after the defeat at Tannadice and, assuming he plays tomorrow, a fifth game in a row will be his longest run between the sticks.