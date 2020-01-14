Key battles for Dee in Scottish Cup clash with high-flying Motherwell

Dundee welcome high-flying Motherwell to Dens Park this weekend with their sights set on a fourth-round cup upset.

Victory would also upset their recent record in the Scottish Cup which has seen them crash out at this stage five times in the last 10 years.

Their record against the Steelmen in this competition reads two wins apiece in the last four meetings – 2-0 and 4-0 wins most recently for ’Well at Dens Park in 2018 and 2011 after a 2-1 win for the Dark Blues at Fir Park in 2008 and a 2-0 victory for the Dee way back in 1988.

What will be the story this time around, however?

Tonight, the Tele has a look at the key battles ahead of Dundee’s big cup test this weekend.

Kane Hemmings v Declan Gallagher

Former Dundee defender Gallagher has been catching the eye of clubs down south this season after an impressive start to life at Fir Park after leaving Livingston.

Gallagher played 69 times for the Dark Blues between 2012 and 2014 and has since become a Scotland international while at Motherwell.

He’s a key part of the Premiership side’s defence and will fancy shutting down Dundee’s main striker Hemmings.

Hemmings, though, has a good record in the cup, having scored three during the Dark Blues’ best recent run in the competition, reaching the last eight in 2016.

The Dens frontman has found the net five times in his last 10 outings and will be keen to stop a run of three games without a goal.

Graham Dorrans v Allan Campbell

© Supplied

As it stands, it appears Dorrans will be in the middle of the park for the Dark Blues.

As he’s regained match fitness, the Scotland international has begun to pull the strings at Dens Park in the middle of the pitch.

And box-to-box midfielder Campbell is likely to be one of the visitors tasked with closing down Dundee’s playmaker.

Getting Dorrans on the ball in positions where he can hurt the Premiership team will be vital to success for the home side.

Jordan McGhee v Chris Long

© Supplied

Englishman Long is the Steelmen’s top scorer in the Premiership with five goals and plays as a real focal point for Stephen Robinson’s men.

Up against him is likely to be Dundee’s top defensive performer this season in McGhee.

The former Hearts and Falkirk man has been an almost ever-present at the back for James McPake’s side.

Defensive ability added to quality on the ball has made him a real asset this season.

With Long and possibly James Scott up front, McGhee and his central-defensive partner, whether Josh Meekings or Jordon Forster, will have a real physical battle on their hands to keep out the Steelmen in this cup contest.

Jordan Marshall v Sherwin Seedorf

Boasting one of the most revered names in world football history, Seedorf – who is distantly related to former Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan great Clarence – has proved himself a tricky customer for full-backs in the Premiership.

Seedorf had to settle for a place on the bench for ’Well’s last outing against Hamilton but has added unpredictability to the Steelmen.

Playing on the right wing up against Ross County in his last start, that could mean he’s up against one of Dundee’s steadiest performers in Marshall.

The former Queen of the South man has become a favourite among fans at Dens Park for his relentless workrate up and down the left flank.

Strong as a defender and capable going forward, Marshall will be key at both ends and keeping Seedorf quiet would make a big difference.