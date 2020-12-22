A leading Dundee councillor has claimed that the spending of one council department is “completely out of control”.

Labour leader Kevin Keenan has written to the council’s new chief executive Gregory Colgan accusing the authority’s city development department of wasting public funds at a time when care workers had their terms and conditions cut.

Mr Keenan’s concerns centre on new bollards placed across Strathmartine Road, a broken fence that he has been trying to get repaired for months and a car park that was resurfaced while the main road beside it was full of potholes.

‘Little wonder the budget position is so poor’

In his letter to the chief executive Mr Keenan said: “I would say that again this year it’s a department that is underperforming.

“Regarding the new bollards I was asked the question by a constituent and will be going back to them to advise that I consider this a complete waste of public funds.

“I would ask that you have an officer look more closely at the department’s spends, because if this type of spend is replicated across the city, it’s little wonder the budget position is so poor.”

In his letter he added: “I also attach a photograph of a broken fence that I have been trying to get repaired for months, but no one has a budget for this type of repair, yet in the background of the photograph, you can see the lovely new bollards.

© Supplied by kevin keenan

“Another photograph shows a bus shelter, taken to show the white bollard and pavement lines in front of it – this was work carried out by the same department. I was advised that this was to give advance warning to cyclists that a nine foot high bus shelter was three foot ahead – I remain unconvinced this was good use of public funds.”

Mr Keenan has also questioned the resurfacing of the car park area at Kingsmuir Park, which he said was seldom used, while the carriageway beside it is full of potholes and the un-adopted pavements just around the corner are a health and safety issues for pedestrians.

He said: “There looks to be a lack of political oversight by the Administration. Can I therefore request that you assign an Officer to the Department to better control the budget.

“Whilst the city development budget is out of control, another area of council suffers. I received complaints of shrubs being removed to be grassed over to reduce maintenance cost, whilst some constituents consider this environmental vandalism

“Also the administration was recently determined to cut the terms and conditions of care workers no doubt because of budget pressures – this does not reflect well on council.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The chief executive will respond to Bailie Keenan directly in due course.”