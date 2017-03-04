“It was a freak goal and, at the time, it’s just a goal but we didn’t realise we’d still be talking about it 30 years later and how famous it would become.”

Kevin Gallacher had scored goals before and, of course, he scored plenty afterwards, but 30 years ago today he netted possibly his most famous — the only strike in a 1-0 victory over giants Barcelona.

The first leg of a Uefa Cup quarter-final saw 21,322 packed into Tannadice and, within two minutes, the place was jumping as Gallacher found the top corner from wide on the right of the pitch.

And three decades on, he’s still not sure if he meant it.

“I remember everything about it,” said Gallacher.

“It was a massive goal for me and one that’s renowned across the world.

“It was just a freak goal. You were asked the question ‘did you mean it?’ and as a kid you say yes!

“Now, though, when I look back I don’t know.

“The more I see it, the more I don’t know.

“I reacted to Paul Sturrock’s bad touch — a horrendous touch — and it was just a reaction.

“I don’t know if I was trying to cross or shoot but it ended up where it did and it was special.”

A few minutes into a last-eight European clash and Dundee United were ahead against a Barcelona side with world stars like Gary Lineker, Mark Hughes and Andoni Zubizarreta in their line-up.

“When the game started and the crowd is up for it and excited, you have a buzz and a nervousness but then, within a couple of minutes, that happened.

“I remember the euphoria of the Shed End and the crowd poured down from the back to the front of the stand.

“It was an unbelievable sight and then you’re walking back and Iain Ferguson is winding you up asking ‘did you mean that?’ It was amazing.

“They were an unbelievable side but we managed to keep the clean sheet to take across to Spain and that gave us the opportunity to go through.

“A lot of people are surprised nowadays and they didn’t realised what a success Dundee United were in Europe.

“For United to have a run like that in that era was a little bit special. We maybe got overlooked because we didn’t win the trophy.”

The Tangerines went across to the Nou Camp two weeks later and came away with a 2-1 victory courtesy of two late goals from John Clark and Iain Ferguson.

And they weren’t finished there — beating Borussia Monchengladbach at Tannadice to reach the final where they lost out to IFK Gothenburg over two legs.

Gallacher added: “I don’t think we realised at the time that it was as big a deal.

“It would have been nicer if we’d won the competition but to do what we did was great all the same.”

Gallacher’s goal, though, sticks in the memory and, because he did it against the mighty Barcelona, he’s revered for it across the globe.

He added: “I was in Brazil for the Copa America a few years ago with some Brazilian journalists and, when they heard about that goal, I was suddenly put on a pedestal.

“It’s really strange how people react over in places like Brazil because you scored against Barcelona.

“You realise what scoring against world-renowned teams means to people everywhere.

“I thought it was just one of those ad-hoc goals and it ends up being one everyone wants to hear about.”