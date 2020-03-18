Kevin Gallacher says Dundee United shocked Barcelona because they treated them like Celtic and Rangers

Ex-Dundee United star Kevin Gallacher says the Terrors stunned Barcelona because they treated the Spanish giants like the Old Firm.

It’s 33 years to the day since Jim McLean’s United side beat Terry Venables’ Barca 2-1 in the Nou Camp.

Ramon Caldere gave the hosts the lead in the Uefa Cup quarter-final second leg before goals from John Clark and Iain Ferguson handed the Tannadice underdogs a famous victory.

Gallacher, 53, had scored the winner in the first clash against a Barcelona side that featured the likes of Gary Lineker, Mark Hughes and Andoni Zubizarreta.

He told the Daily Record: “We had one thing in our minds when we were going to Spain and that was to go out and play the way we played on a Saturday. That’s the way the manager had us.

“We had a game plan and we were aware of how good Barca were having seen them in the first leg at Tannadice.

“It was brilliant in the Nou Camp and the one thing we had in our favour going into the match and the tie is that they were going through a little poor spell in their season.

“We treated it like going to a Celtic Park or an Ibrox and facing the Old Firm away.

“We knew we were a good team and, if we stuck to our tactics, it would come good.”

