Dundee boss Neil McCann has been handed a fitness boost after Kerr Waddell declared himself fit for Wednesday’s crunch derby.

The Dens gaffer faced a defensive crisis with only Jack Hendry available at centre-back after Waddell picked up an injury in the weekend defeat to Ross County.

However, those fears were unfounded with Waddell fit to face Dundee United.

On Saturday, Waddell’s replacement, Hendry scored a late consolation goal, but that wasn’t enough for the Dee who went down to strikes from County’s Jamie Lindsay and Christopher Routis either side of half-time.

Neil said: “With Kerr there’s something ongoing within the calf muscle and he just tightened up at half-time so we had to make the change.

“I thought big Jack Hendry came on and did well — he was aggressive and got us back into the match.”

Sofien Moussa also picked up a knock in the 2-1 loss to the Dingwall men.

On Moussa, McCann said: “I’m hopeful it’s not as bad as first feared he just opened his knee up a little bit so we’re hoping that he’s OK.

“We’ll see how it settles down — these things can swell up.”

And McCann admits he just wants to get back to the football sooner rather than later.

“It’s good to have a game so quickly I don’t care if it’s a derby or not,” he said.

“We trained today and we need to see who’s fit and available.”

It was the middle section of the County game which really irked McCann.

“I’m disappointed, really disappointed,” Neil said.

“There was a couple of chances early on and then we start to force things towards the end — then we looked dangerous.

“But the big section in between is not good enough really.

“We were really positive going into the match but I thought we let Ross County dominate us.

“The disappointing thing is it’s two set-piece goals again.

“I know they had one or two chances, as did we, but we’ve scored from a set-piece.

“There’s things there that happen within the game that make you pretty annoyed.

“But the biggest thing that made me annoyed was the middle section of the match where we weren’t good enough.”