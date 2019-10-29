Keptie Kev re-emerges: Remembrance special as statue is re-branded as Poppy Pete

A mysterious statue that was the talk of Arbroath before vanishing is to make a comeback at a local supermarket.

The Mirror Man – known to many as Keptie Kev – rose to fame earlier this year when he mysteriously appeared at Keptie Pond.

Speaking today, a spokesman for the group behind the statue confirmed the sculpture will be at Morrisons on Hume Street as part of a Poppy Scotland appeal.

The Evening Telegraph was given a sneak preview of the statue – now known as Poppy Pete – yesterday after his makeover.

Wearing a soldier’s helmet, the 6ft figure has now had hundreds of poppies attached to his shimmering frame.

It is still not known who created the Silver Surfer lookalike, which was compared to a Banksy work when it was first unveiled in August.

© Supplied

Visitors flocked to the beauty spot to catch a glimpse of the statue before it disappeared.

The spokesman said the statue had taken a step back from the public eye but the group had decided to make it a part of the Poppy Scotland appeal at the store.

He said: “The collection is for Poppy Scotland and they will be getting all the cash donated.

“We were contacted by Morrisons and asked if the Mirror Man could be involved in the collection.”

Fans who want to meet the silver figure can find him near the customer information desk.

The spokesman added: “The Mirror Man will be displayed at the customer information desk alongside the kids’ poppies that were made from bottle tops.

“We think he will be on display until November 11.

“Everyone was amazed by how big an attraction he ended up becoming.

“There were a few issues with vandalism so that was one reason he was removed from the pond.

“Hopefully he can help to raise a few extra pounds.”

Morrisons has been approached for comment.