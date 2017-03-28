A youngster has managed to return to school for the first time since undergoing an emergency liver transplant.

Seven-year-old Kenzy Oliver was being treated at London’s King’s College Hospital after undergoing life-saving surgery to give him a new liver.

After 60 days in London, Kenzy was given the green light to be transferred to Ninewells Hospital in February.

He was then able to go home for the first time in months at the end of February.

Now, the youngster has recovered enough to be allowed back to Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath.

The brave lad managed to spend an hour and a half in class before returning home.

The milestone was met with joy from Kenzy’s parents.

Mum Michelle said: “It was Kenzy’s first day back at school in nearly four months.

“He managed an hour and a half but we don’t want to push him. We will gradually build up his time — our boy has done well.”

Kenzy’s dad Nicky Oliver added: “My little monkey’s first day back at school after being off for four months.

“It still feels like yesterday that I was rushing round to collect you after the call — I am so proud of you, son.”

Kenzy was categorised as a high priority on the transplant list because he had contracted biliary atresia.

The condition leads to an inflammation within the bile ducts around the time of birth.

He also has a breathing issue stemming from his liver problems.

The youngster’s family faced an agonising wait by the phone but were eventually given the news that they could head to London for the life-saving transplant.