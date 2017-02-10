A schoolboy who underwent an emergency liver transplant has returned to Dundee.

Seven-year-old Kenzy Oliver, from Arbroath, was being treated at London’s King’s College Hospital after undergoing life-saving surgery to give him a new liver.

Now, after 60 days in London, Kenzy has been given the green light to be transferred to Ninewells Hospital.

Kenzy was flown back in an air ambulance on Wednesday.

His dad Nicky said that Kenzy still isn’t out of the woods and that if his condition worsens then he will need to be transported back to London.

He said: “It is great to be back closer to home because hopefully now we can have people visit him and give him that wee boost to help him get better — it’s just been me and his mum down in London.

“We were supposed to come back five weeks ago but there were a few complications.

“The staff at the hospital just had to make sure everything was OK in the morning and we got the go-ahead.”

Nicky said doctors are hopeful that Kenzy will be able to return home in a week.

He said: “We are hoping that he will be home in a week but we wouldn’t want to rush anything and end up being back in Ninewells or having to go back down to London.

“It will take as long as it takes — it would be really detrimental to him to have to go back in after getting out.”

Nicky added that the support from all the staff at London’s King’s College Hospital had been “fantastic” and also thanked the Scottish Air Ambulance for their work in getting Kenzy home.

He said: “If it wasn’t for the air ambulance we wouldn’t have been able to get him back.

“There isn’t enough oxygen in an ambulance to do such a long journey. They did us a favour. They had to cope with delays and being rerouted on the way down.”

Kenzy was placed as a high priority on the transplant list after a liver condition he was born with brought on a serious breathing complaint.

After getting word that a liver was available for the youngster, he travelled by air ambulance from Dundee to London.

Three weeks later, Kenzy was taken out of the hospital’s high dependency unit.