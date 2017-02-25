A schoolboy who underwent an emergency liver transplant has returned home after three months in hospital.

Seven-year-old Kenzy Oliver was being treated at London’s King’s College Hospital, after undergoing life-saving surgery to give him a new liver.

After 60 days in London, Kenzy was given the green light to be transferred to Ninewells Hospital.

Now the youngster has recovered enough to be allowed back to his home in Arbroath.

Kenzy’s dad Nicky, 31, told the Tele that the family is “glad to be getting home”.

In a statement, Nicky and Kenzy’s mum Michelle, 39, thanked the public for supporting them through the ordeal.

They said: “Our boy is finally getting discharged.

“Just waiting on the pharmacy to sort his medication out and he will be coming home after being in hospital for nearly three months.

“What a tough few months it has been.

“He’s got to go back to Ninewells to get bloods done to make sure that his new medication is working. Fingers crossed.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their help and those who have supported us these past few months and been there for us through this tough time. Don’t know where we would be without you guys and of course for the support from our local town. Onwards and upwards.”

Kenzy was flown back from London in an air ambulance to Ninewells.

Nicky said Kenzy still isn’t out of the woods and that if his health worsens he may have to go back to Ninewells and possibly London.

Kenzy was categorised as a high priority on the transplant list because he had contracted biliary atresia.

The condition leads to an inflammation within the bile ducts around the time of birth.

He also has a breathing issue stemming from his liver problems.

The youngster’s family faced an agonising wait by the phone, but were eventually given the news that they could head to London for the lifesaving transplant.