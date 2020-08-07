Kenny takes on ultimate challenge in memory of Dundee boxer ‘Iron’ Mike Towell

Only three years ago Dundee fitness trainer Kenny Rattray was in a bad way.

He had lost his close friend Dundee boxer “Iron” Mike Towell and Kenny said he felt he just “gave up” after his death.

But now he is using Mike’s legacy to fight back and take on one of the biggest challenges of his life – the 100-mile GB Ultra challenge in the Scottish Borders.

He said: “I’m doing this to inspire others the way Mike inspired me.

“I’m also training with my grandad, Don McIver, who is 77 and comes from Lochee. He gave me some tough love after Mike died.

“I’ve had to fight my way back to where I am now following Mike’s death and my grandad has been a major influence in getting me ready for this race and now he is actually training in the mountains with me to help me achieve the dream I have held since I was only 13 years old.

“I’m also doing this to highlight mental health among men – something that’s not always talked about – especially here in Dundee.

“Talking about mental health isn’t enough, you need to take action – that’s why I have decided to take on this ultimate challenge.”

Mike Towell died in hospital after his fifth-round loss to Dale Evans in Glasgow in 2016.

The 25-year-old dad was diagnosed with severe bleeding and swelling to his brain but survived for 12 hours after being removed from life support at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

As well as being Mike’s friend, Kenny, 38, from St Mary’s was also his fitness coach.

Kenny said: “I completely lost my way after Mike died, it hit me very hard.

“I stopped training and I put on three stone in weight. My life completely spiralled out of control. I basically just gave up on myself .”

However, Kenny said he knew he couldn’t carry on like that and, in 2018, returned to the gym and began to get his life back on track.

He said: “I’ve been training in the Angus hills and glens to get myself fit again to take part in the 100 mile GB Ultra challenge but really I think I have had a lifetime of getting ready for this.

“I’m ready for this challenge and I really hope that what I’m doing can also inspire others and help to show them they can come back from drugs, drink and depression.

“I want to show people that there are a lot of opportunities out there if you change your environment.

“Mike and I had a lot of ambitions for things we wanted to achieve together once his boxing career was over – I’m trying to continue that legacy and still achieve my own dreams.”

He said: “This is the beginning of a new career for me. There’s been a lot of pressure to even make it to the starting line but this is not a one-off race for me. I hope it will springboard me on to world races.”

The 100-mile challenge is to be held on September 19 beginning in Dalry and finishing in Melrose.