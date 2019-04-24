Kenny Miller’s still got ‘passion for the game’ says Dundee boss Jim McIntyre

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre insists Kenny Miller’s angry reaction to being subbed shows he’s still got “passion for the game”.

And he’s urged his players to bring out the right kind of passion among the fans this weekend at Motherwell if they are to have any chance of staying up.

Thirty-nine-year-old Miller was taken off by the Dens boss on 62 minutes at McDiarmid Park last weekend with the Dark Blues trailing 1-0 before eventually losing out by another goal to St Johnstone.

The former Scotland and Rangers striker reacted with an angry gesture but Jim was quick to downplay the incident.

He said: “Listen, I hated getting subbed as a player – we all hated getting subbed.

“There is a frustration at how the game is going – everything.

“That is a passion for the game. Sometimes you can let that run away from you and I have done that myself.

“The bottom line is that we have people who don’t want to come off.

“So that (Miller’s gesture) doesn’t bother me.

“It was much ado about nothing.

“The fans weren’t happy about the game and rightly so.

“We have now lost eight on the bounce.

“If you are part of the result then you have to be able to take the stick.

“I take it fully on the chin and it is my responsibility.”

And Jim agrees it’s up to him and the players to lift the supporters and give them something to shout about before it’s all too late.

“It has been a really tough two seasons for them,” he said.

“You fully understand the punters venting their fury after the first goal.

“I totally get that because they have had such a hard time and it is to their credit they continued to back us.

“As a group we need to give them something as well.

“I thought up until the goal the fans were right behind us on Saturday. Then, obviously, there was that frustration of ‘Oh here we go again.’

“It has been difficult for them and we need to be better.”