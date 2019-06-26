Kenny Miller ‘absolutely delighted’ to sign for Partick Thistle after leaving Dundee

Kenny Miller says he’s “absolutely delighted” to sign a one-year deal at Partick Thistle after departing Dundee at the start of the week.

Dark Blues boss James McPake said on Monday Miller had asked to leave the club on his return to pre-season and, after granting his wish, will now face the former Scotland man in the Championship this coming season.

The 39-year-old has joined ex-Scotland team-mate Gary Caldwell’s Jags side as they bid to rival Dundee and Dundee United for promotion from the second tier.

Signing at Firhill today, Miller said: “There was a lot of speculation early in the window and I think initially that’s all it was.

“As the closed season progressed though, and particularly when things got wrapped up at Dundee, things progressed pretty quickly.

“I’m absolutely delighted to come here and work with someone whose views on football align very closely with my own.

“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and I’m very confident that I will be able to do that. Despite being in the latter stages of my career I’m as hungry as I’ve ever been to be successful.

“I want to win, I want to score goals, I want to be the most determined guy in the dressing room and I look forward to doing that here at Thistle.”

Miller scored eight goals in 35 appearances for the Dark Blues after signing last August.