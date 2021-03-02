Kennoway disturbance: Two men face assault to severe injury charges

Two men are facing a number of serious assault charges following a disturbance in a Fife village.

James Mackie and James Lench, appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident in Kennoway.

It comes after three people were taken to hospital for treatment following an incident in the Halfields Court area of the village on Saturday.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Both charged with assault to severe injury

Mackie, 27, and Lench, 34, both face three charges of assault to severe injury.

Mackie faces a further allegation of possessing a blade or point in a public place. He was remanded in custody and will make a further court appearance within eight days.

Lench was granted bail. A date has yet to be confirmed for his next court appearance.

Neither man made any plea and the cases against them were committed for further examination.

Disturbance in early hours

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at a property in Halfields Gardens at around 12.40am on Saturday.

Three people, two men aged 23 and 25, and a 50-year-old woman suffered injuries that required medical treatment.

Police said their conditions were not life-threatening.

Officers swoop on nearby property

Officers swooped on a property at nearby Halfields Court shortly before noon on Saturday.

At least six police vehicles – including two armed response units – and an ambulance were seen parked in the street.

The area remained taped off for around five hours before one man was led away from the property by officers.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Several police vans blocked the street and armed officers were also present.

“There was a lot of commotion and lots of residents were out watching what was going on.”

Another onlooker added: “It all got a bit mental with the amount of people coming to have a look, that’s why the police taped the street off.”