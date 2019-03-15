Ex Dundee United defender Garry Kenneth eyes junior and senior Scottish Cup double

At 31, many a player would be in the prime of their career.

Former Dundee United defender Garry Kenneth should’ve been no different. After facing off against Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Scotland in 2010 and seemingly having the world at his feet, he now finds himself turning out for local junior side Lochee United.

However, the big defender hopes to make his own history.

After winning the Scottish Cup with the Tangerines at Hampden in 2010, Kenneth has designs on lifting the junior version while, at the same time, go unbeaten over the course of the season with his team-mates at Thomson Park.

The Dundonian was at the heart of the Bluebells’ defence as they won 2-0 at Troon in the quarter-final to set up a two-legged semi-final against holders Auchinleck Talbot – a repeat of last season’s semi.

Kenneth spoke of his time away from the professional game and how he even came close to walking away from the sport.

He said: “We want to go a step further this year and to get to the final and go on to win it.

“I don’t think we should fear anyone – with the talent and the togetherness in the dressing-room we believe we can beat anyone.

“There was a similar atmosphere in the Dundee United dressing-room when we won the cup, so I don’t see why Lochee can’t go all the way.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be walking away with three or four trophies this year, we’re aiming to go unbeaten this season.

“It would be nice to add a junior cup winner’s medal to the collection.

“I’m not actually sure if a lot of people have done that before – winning both the pro one and the junior cup – so it would be really nice to get that.

“We’re under no illusions here, we’ll just take it one step at a time but I’m ready for the challenge and looking forward to it.”

Kenneth also added how grateful he is to Lochee for helping him rekindle his love for the game again after a difficult period which involved moves to Australia, Latvia and a spell at Brechin City.

He admits he was close to walking away from the game in the summer.

He continued: “I thought football was done for me after last season, I won’t lie about it.

“It was really hard watching other guys getting chance after chance and you’re only getting the one, no matter how well you’re playing.

“Sadly, that’s what happens in football and I’ve got no grudges about it and I’ve moved on from that.

“In the summer I got a call from Lochee asking to come in and help out with a few friendlies and it’s kind of rolled on from there really. I’d played in the friendlies and was mixing with the boys really well. We’ve got a good bunch of lads here so that’s really helped at what already is a great club.

“Sometimes it’s a risk taking a gamble on somebody who’s taken a bit of time out of the game.

“I’m just happy to be back playing and training and, most importantly, I’m enjoying it again.

“A break is needed sometimes, maybe so you can see how much you miss playing or even the buzz in and about the dressing-room and, most importantly, how much you love it.

“When you’re playing full time and when you’re playing for so long, you kind of take it for granted.

“You become immersed in it and you realise how dependent you are on the game as it’s always going to be there.

“It’s when you take that step back it really hits home how much you need it in your life, that what’s happened in my case.

“You just need to play for as long as you can and enjoy it for as long as you can, or until, unfortunately, your body gives up on you.

“I’ve always been the type of person who wants to win every game and every duel – if you’re playing football and you don’t want to play and win every game then you’re most likely in the wrong profession.

“I’ve still got that hunger that I’ve took everywhere with me, it’s just the type of person I am.”