Scottish Cup winner Garry Kenneth feels Dundee United can turn their season around by lifting the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

And he believes that opportunity makes the Fir Park final almost as important as his famous Hampden day in 2010.

Back then, he was part of the Tangerines line-up that won the country’s most important knockout competition via an emphatic 3-0 win over Ross County.

United fan Kenneth was back in tangerine on Tuesday night to take part in club captain Sean Dillon’s testimonial and admits he loved every minute of his return.

And he will be smiling again if his old team beat St Mirren — largely because of the knock-on effect it can have.

“I do think this is a massive game. United have been going through a sticky patch and maybe their confidence is a bit low, but winning a cup can change that.

“If they win on Saturday, it has to give them a big lift.

“They can then go on a winning run in the league. If they can, promotion’s still there for them and it can be a good season.”

Kenneth does see catching Championship leaders Hibs as almost certainly too big an ask but as a supporter does not care how Ray McKinnon’s team get back to the Premiership.

“Getting up is what matters. It does look like it’s going to be through the play-offs because Hibs are well ahead.

“But, although United are in fourth, Morton and Falkirk are not too far above them and they can definitely be caught.

“That’s important because, if they can get back to second place, it will make a big difference.

“It would mean two less games to play in the play-offs and that would be a big help.”

And, although he won’t pretend bringing the Challenge Cup back to Tannadice would come close to the achievement he was part of seven years ago at the national stadium, Kenneth does not buy into the theory the lower-division cup is a waste of time for clubs like United.

“You are talking about a final with a trophy at the end of it, so of course this is a big game.

“United don’t want to be out of the Premiership and for that reason this is a cup they would rather not be involved in.

“But this is the chance for them to win something, get their hands on a trophy and that always gives you a lift.

“I’m sure the players will be going in determined to come away with winner’s medals.

“And although they’ve not been playing well, they know they are definitely good enough to beat St Mirren.

“They will have a good support behind them and it can be a good day for everyone.”

Kenneth was delighted to be back at Tannadice on Tuesday for his old mate’s testimonial and was pleased with the reception he got.

“It was a great night for Dillo and I have to say I loved being back in front of the United fans when I came on for the second half.

“Myself and all the other old boys who played got a brilliant reception from the fans and it was good to show them we can still play a bit.

“Most of all, it was good to see them turn out and recognise what Sean’s done for the for the club.

“He’s been a great servant to United and he was someone who helped me when I was a young boy.”