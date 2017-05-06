A friend of a Dundee footballer who collapsed and died just hours after a match is gearing up for a 10,000ft free-fall skydive in his memory.

Pete McAvoy died in his apartment at Herkimer County College in New York in April 2014 aged 22.

The former Arbroath SC and Tayport FC defender, who landed a scholarship to America in 2012, played for Herkimer Generals.

He died after suffering a cardiac arrest linked to an undiagnosed heart condition.

His death sparked a massive social media campaign, #4Pete, which saw celebrities paying tribute to the player by holding up four fingers.

Now, Kelly McDonald, 29 — who described Pete as “part of her family” — is to raise money as part of the #4pete campaign.

Kelly, from Strips of Craigie, is aiming to hit a target of £444.44 in memory of Pete’s squad number, four.

The mother-of-one will be doing a tandem jump at Fife Airport to raise funds towards Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

Since his death in 2014, Pete’s Memorial Trust has helped to raise more than £50,000, which has gone directly towards CRY.

Kelly met Pete through her husband Andrew.

Andrew and Pete both played for Tayport FC.

She said: “Pete was great guy — he became like part of the family. I’d been planning to do something for a while now — I just wasn’t sure what.

“I know people have run marathons, and we’ve had race nights, so I thought why not a skydive?”

Kelly admits she is “nervous” ahead of the July 15 jump but said she is delighted to be doing something for Pete’s Memorial Trust.

She said: “I’m scared of heights so I’m nervous and excited for what’s in store.”

Kelly launched her JustGiving page on the third anniversary of Pete’s death.

Pete’s dad, also Peter, said he has been “overwhelmed” by the continued support from people in Dundee and the States.

He said: “The money that has been raised goes directly to CRY.

“Through Pete’s Memorial Trust, we were able to help support heart screenings for around 200 people between the ages of 14 and 35 last year.

“This year the screenings will take place at Harris Academy on June 24 and North Inch Community Campus in Perth on June 25.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the continued support of Pete’s friends.

“Kelly has paid more than £200 pounds to take part in this skydive with all the proceeds going towards CRY.

“Through the money that has already been raised, we have enough for at least five years of screenings.”

Every week in the UK about 12 people under the age of 25 die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition and 80% of these deaths occur with no prior symptoms.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Kelly-Mcconnell.