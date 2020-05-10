Angus man smashes fundraising target as he sets sights on one million steps to raise funds for NHS

An Angus man has made huge strides in his bid to walk one million steps in to raise funds for the NHS.

Keir Malloch, 32, from Monifieth started his challenge on May 1 and by the weekend he had already managed to got 258,553 of them under his belt.

He had also smashed his initial fundraising target 10 times over – raising almost 3.700 so far for NHS Tayside and Tayside Health Fund.

Keir said: “It’s been a great week. I’m ahead of schedule and barring a few aches and pains and a couple of doubts all is going well.

“Going out hard was the plan so I can cope as this challenge gets harder as the month goes on.”

Keir is hoping to have completed his challenge by the end of May.

If he is successful he will have walked a total of 850 km, or just over 500 miles, and is hopeful of raising several thousand pounds.

To achieve his target Keir will need to walk an average of 17 miles every day.

People can donate to Keir’s challenge by searching for “Keir’s 1 Million Step Challenge” on JustGiving.