Keir tired and sore but ‘finish line in sight’ for one million steps

A Monifieth man walking one million steps in aid of NHS Tayside is on the homeward run.

Keir Malloch, who began his challenge on May 1, has completed 714,000 steps and raised £4,459 so far.

He said: “I’m completely overwhelmed with all the generous donations.

“I’ve walked a total of 626 kilometres (388 miles) so far which is the equivalent of walking from Dundee to Cambridge. Absolutely nuts.”

He added: “It has been a mentally tough week with some new injuries and feeling exhausted trying to fit the walking around work, but the end is now in sight with only 10 days to go

“The blisters are still going strong but I’ve mastered the limp. Physically, I’m pretty much sore all the time and also exhausted but I can now see the finish line in sight.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Keir’s fundraiser can do so by clicking this link.