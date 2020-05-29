Keir on track to complete his one million steps for NHS

A Monifieth man has almost completed his marathon one million steps challenge in aid of the NHS.

As of Thursday night the Keir Malloch had walked an incredible 930,000 steps – the equivalent of 523 miles or the distance between Dundee and Calais.

Keir, 32, started his challenge to raise funds for the NHS on May 1 and hopes to complete the course on Sunday.

Keir had hoped to raise £300 for the NHS but has so far raised an incredible £5059.

He said: “I’ve now done 930, 000 steps which is 842 km (523 miles).

“That now means I’ve walked the equivalent of Dundee to Calais. I’ve made it to France.

“I’m feeling really good and now have lots of energy with only three days to go and the finish line in site on Sunday.”

He added: “So far an absolutely incredible £5,059 has been raised and I am completely overwhelmed by all the generosity.

“I really hope this helps out our local NHS heroes in a big way. They really deserve it. They have been absolutely amazing.”