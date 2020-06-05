Keir completes his one million step challenge for NHS heroes

Keir Malloch has done it – he has walked an incredible one million steps in just over a month in aid of the NHS.

Keir, 32, from Monifieth aimed to raise £300 but completely smashed that target, raising £6,268 for the NHS staff battling Covid-19 at the front line..

He began his challenge on May 1 and completed it on Sunday, finishing up at Monifieth Golf Club, where he was met by dozens of family and well wishers.

Keir said: “It feels incredible to say I completed the challenge and I’m very proud of myself .

“I completed 1,026,657 steps and walked 922 kilometres, 573 miles, which is the equivalent of 22 marathons or walking from Dundee to just short of Lille, France.”

“This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. So many highs and lows.

“I knew it would be tough, but it was so much harder than I could have imagined.

“I’m so proud that I battled through all the pain and doubts to get to this point.”

He told the Tele he was “so grateful” for all the generous donations, describing the amount raised as “mind blowing”.

He said: “It was also incredible to see so many people waiting for me at the end of the challenge on Sunday.

“It was an incredible feeling seeing everyone there – I think everyone could tell by my speech that I was really choked up.”

He added: “This was for the NHS heroes. They are doing an amazing job. They are the true heroes who make us all so proud.”

Emma Jane Wells, Chair of Tayside Health Fund offered “a huge thanks and congratulations” to Keir on behalf of the Tayside Health Fund the NHS Tayside Charity Fund for his fantastic achievement.

She said: “These have been challenging times and this donation to our Covid-19 Appeal is very gratefully received.”

The Tayside Health Fund is a registered charity and is generously funded by donations and legacies from patients, families, carers, the communities of Tayside and other organisations.