Paul McGowan wants Dundee to keep up ‘relentless’ performances

Paul McGowan wants to see Dundee keep up their “relentless” performances as they prepare for the toughest few weeks of the campaign.

Five matches within the space of two weeks face the Dark Blues as they look to finish the year on a high.

Getting themselves off the bottom of the Premiership, and the psychological boost that brings, has come at a perfect time for the Dens men ahead of a “tough week”, according to McGowan.

On the back of four matches unbeaten, Dundee head to high-flyers Kilmarnock on Saturday before a midweek trip to Aberdeen followed by a clash with champions Celtic at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have swept all before them domestically in recent weeks, including a 5-1 thumping of then-league leaders Killie last weekend.

Despite that beating, McGowan expects a massive challenge at Rugby Park from Steve Clarke’s side.

McGowan said: “It’ll be a tough week being away to Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and then Celtic.

“That’s as hard as it comes at the moment.

“Kilmarnock have been flying until the Celtic defeat, Aberdeen is a hard place to go and I can’t remember the last time Dundee won up there and then Celtic away doesn’t get any harder.

“It’ll be difficult for us but we got a result against Rangers to keep the confidence going.

“If we take each game at a time then who knows?”

After that, the Dark Blues bring 2018 to a close with two home games, firstly welcoming Livingston to the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park on Boxing Day before St Johnstone make the short trip up the A90 on December 29.

Despite being mired in a relegation battle heading into these fixtures, the feeling around the ground is upbeat after Dundee’s upturn in form.

After a slow start under manager Jim McIntyre, the work done behind the scenes has begun to pay dividends on the pitch as they look much more solid defensively and potent in attack.

That’s been helped by the scoring form of striker Kenny Miller, though McGowan says he and the rest of his team-mates need to start adding to the goal tally to get themselves out of trouble.

He added: “As a unit we’ve been hard to beat but we also look dangerous in attack.

“We’re going down the flanks, attacking with numbers and getting numbers in the box so you can see the work is starting to pay off for us.

“We’ve started to score goals – Kenny has been banging them in and others are chipping in.

“Jesse Curran got his first goal, I was delighted for him against Hamilton but we all need to chip in.

“You can see the boys are buying into what we are trying to do and you can see how hard we are working on the pitch.”

Dundee were impressive in defence to hold a Rangers side with a man advantage last Sunday and McGowan knows they’ll have to repeat that type of performance throughout the games this week.

The midfielder, though, rejects any idea of Dundee becoming a counter-attacking side.

He said: “I don’t think we are necessarily a counter-attacking team, I think when we win the ball we attack at pace and we are being relentless.

“We can keep the ball as well if we need to and we can mix our game up well.

“We did that well against Hamilton, knowing when to go and when not to go. I think we have a good mix just now.

“Confidence is massive and, when you get that, you start trying things. Some will come off and confidence just breeds right through the team – that’s what we need.”