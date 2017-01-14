St Mirren hope to boost their Ladbrokes Championship survival fight after landing Dundee striker Rory Loy on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has signed up for a second stint with the Buddies after becoming frustrated with his lack of game-time at Dens Park.

He has also been followed through the Paisley entrance by Norwegian midfielder Pal Fjelde, who has also joined on a short-term deal after leaving Byrne FK.

Loy was expected to lead the line for Paul Hartley’s side following the departures of Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings in the summer but has found the net just four times this season and started only four Premiership games.

The former Rangers trainee had options to have gone elsewhere but admits he has unfinished business with bottom club Saints after an earlier loan stint back in 2010.

He said: “Having been here before and not being given an opportunity I was keen to come back and show the club and supporters why they signed me back then and why I can be a good acquisition now.

“I was very young back then. I’ve played in this division for two years and did very well in it so I’m not sure it’s a case of having anything to prove. But I’m certainly looking to come here and do well.

“I still feel with the squad here we can turn it around and I want to be a part of that. I want to score goals and I want to help keep the club up.”