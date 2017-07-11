Dundee United are set to offer Deniz Mehmet the chance to make his stay at Tannadice permanent.

The former Kayserispor, Port Vale and Falkirk stopper has been on trial with the Tangerines for the past week or so.

The 24-year-old did well in last Tuesday’s friendly win at Montrose and kept another clean sheet in the closed door victory over Blackpool on Friday.

The clash with the Seasiders saw Mehmet make a string of fine saves.

And that could be enough to see him signed up as back up to club captain Cammy Bell for this season.

There is a need for someone to fill that role after German Luis Zwick was released at the end of last season.

The Tangerines have also been linked with a move for Motherwell’s Dom Thomas.

The 21-year-old winger had a successful loan spell at Queen of the South last term.

That included a starring role and a goal when the Doonhamers drew 3-3 at Tannadice in January.

With, however, Billy King and Paul McMullan already signed up for the wide areas, another winger is not a priority.

That said, the management team are aware of Thomas’s qualities and, if he was available, could be interested. Queens would also like him back.

“Right now my priorities are a central striker and a midfielder,” said gaffer Ray McKinnon.

“We are working on a few things at the moment and we’ll see what develops.”