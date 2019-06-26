Keeper Deniz Mehmet may make return to Dundee United after pre-season

Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet’s on-off Dundee United career could be back on.

The London-born former Turkish youth international has started pre-season training with the Tangerines.

And with boss Robbie Neilson in the market for another experienced goalkeeper, there has to be a chance it will lead to another Tannadice contract for the 26-year-old.

Deniz, as he prefers to be known, was first signed up by the Tangerines by Ray McKinnon two years ago.

For most of the 2017/18 campaign, however, he played second fiddle to Harry Lewis during his year on loan from Southampton.

With Csaba Laszlo in charge, he did take over from Lewis towards the end of the season but after a run of seven appearance up to, and including, the promotion play off quarter-final win over Dunfermline, was ruled out.

That was down to a bizarre knee injury suffered when he jumped up to celebrate United’s winner in that tie against the Pars.

And while the incident appeared innocuous at the time, it ruled him out of first-team football for the next 11 months.

Last term saw him given a short-term contract to cover the period during which he had corrective surgery and completed his rehab.

It was not renewed in January and, after a couple of second string appearances as a trialist, he left United.

After initially being linked with St Johnstone, he signed up for Queen of the South, where he made a couple of appearances in the final few weeks of the campaign. He left Palmerston last month and is now back working with the Tangerines at St Andrews.

After his form last term, Swiss stopper Benjamin Siegrist is certain to start the new season as No 1.

However, United do need an experienced back up.

They started last term with Siegrist and Matej Rakovan vying for the first-team jersey and after the latter left in January, Ross Laidlaw of Hibs was fixed up on loan in January.

Laidlaw has now made a permanent move to Ross County and United will be keen to get another experienced goalie in before the Betfred Cup kicks off next month.