Keep watching, Rylan encourages Babushka viewers as it fills in for The Chase

Rylan Clark-Neal has rejected criticism of his new game show, telling viewers to “keep watching”.

ITV programme Babushka – which is filling in for The Chase while it takes its annual break – was panned by viewers on Monday who called it “painfully slow”, “absolute rubbish” and complained about it replacing Bradley Walsh’s popular quiz series.

Loved every second of @Babushka . Keep watching , you'll get into it. And remember what doesn't kill you makes you Sonia . 😘 pic.twitter.com/sp5w7fCE0e — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) May 2, 2017

However, Rylan, who had quit Twitter over homophobic abuse he received over the scheduling of Babushka, posted on Tuesday: “Loved every second of @Babushka . Keep watching , you’ll get into it.”

In a hilarious dig at the name of the show he posted a collage of photos of Dame Barbara Windsor – who is nicknamed Babs – a bush, and a Ford KA car.

The new show sees contestants delve through a set of giant Russian dolls for the chance to win cash prizes.

But Monday’s debut failed to win over viewers who said the pace was off, with too much chat and too few questions.

It was decribed as “slow and boring” while one said: “This is awful, please bring back The Chase.”

Babushka is on week nights at 5pm on ITV.