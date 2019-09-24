Keep the supply line to Shankland coming, urges Dundee United boss Robbie

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson heaped praise on goal machine Lawrence Shankland but insists the striker can only fire the Tangerines to promotion if the players around him keep the supply line flowing.

The former Ayr United marksman turned no points into three on Saturday at home to Arbroath with two goals in the closing four minutes to keep his side top of the Championship table.

That brought his league tally this campaign to 10 in just six matches, with two more added in the Betfred Cup.

Neilson, though, is keen to stress his United are no one-man team and has called on his creative players to continue to find Shankland in dangerous areas.

Robbie said: “Lawrence is a good player.

“Our job is to supply him. Most teams will focus on our main striker, he’s the one scoring goals and if I’m up against Dundee United I would say ‘make sure nobody leaves him’.

“It’s going to be like that but when games go on and teams fatigue, he is a clever player and gets into good areas.

“It’s up to the other players like Peter Pawlett, Paul McMullan, Cammy Smith and guys like that to create spaces and score goals themselves.”

Robbie insists he was always confident that once Shankland had equalised, United would go on and win despite that goal coming with just two minutes remaining.

He added: “I felt if we got a goal, no matter when it was, it would have changed the game. The goal when it came made a massive difference.

“I was pleased because we could have taken the point but we felt it was important to try to win it.

“The difference between one point and three is massive.”