Keep on trucking: Musicians invited to perform ‘on tour’ as Perth’s Gig On A Truck returns for second year

Musicians are being invited to play a gig with a difference in Perth this summer.

Perth Concert Hall and Perth Theatre are gearing up to relaunch Gig On A Truck for a second year. And they are calling for local musical acts to perform on their mobile pop-up stage.

Electronic or acoustic solo, duo or trios are being urged to get in touch for the chance to play a paid 45-minute set. The sets will take place at a mixture of locations as lockdown eases.

Connecting Perthshire through music

Lu Kemp, artistic director for Perth Theatre, launched the call for acts. She said: “Artists and audiences are the lifeblood of our venues.

“While we cannot open those venues, its vital to find other ways to connect people. Gig On A Truck gives us the opportunity to bring local artists at all stages of their journeys together with audiences across Perthshire.”

When it first took to the road last October, Gig On A Truck set up in the car parks and gardens of care homes, entertaining around 120 residents and staff. And when the current lockdown saw planned performances scrapped, several acts sent videos of their sets to care homes instead.

Fuelling music careers during Covid

An unusual set-up for an unusual time, Gig on A Truck has been as valuable to the struggling music industry as it was to its audiences.

Callum Campbell, frontman of Perth’s homegrown country band Longstay, performed on the first Gig On A Truck. He said: I really enjoyed the whole experience.

“It was the first time we were able to play together since the pandemic started and since nobody can go out to see a performance these days, it was nice to bring one to them.”

His fellow Longstay frontman Malcolm Swan, who also took part, added: “It was an excuse to get out playing again but also bring some sunshine during these dark times to people.”

Getting on board

Musicians and bands can apply to take part in this summer’s Gig On A Truck by sending a video of themselves performing at least two pieces of music. These should also include spoken introductions.

The deadline for applications is Sunday May 2.

Interested acts should contact Horsecross Arts creative learning co-ordinator Emma Neck for full details.

Email: eneck@horsecross.co.uk