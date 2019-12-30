Public warned to stay off ice at Dundee reservoir for safety reasons

People are being warned to keep off the ice at the reservoir at Clatto Country Park.

Christmas has been mild but the weather will soon turn colder.

A spokesman for the Friends of Clatto said the group wants to ensure that everyone stays safe at the reservoir.

The spokesman said: “We are asking people to look out for the signs, especially the ones warning them to keep off the ice.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Meantime the group is also thanking all the volunteers who took the time to help out at the park during the past year.

The spokesman said: “Activity around the reservoir will begin again in January.

“We are looking forward to next year and especially the arrival of the snowdrops and daffodils coming through in early spring.”

Anyone with any concerns regarding the park is asked to contact 07468 525 107.