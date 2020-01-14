‘Keep knocking them out’ urges Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds

Dundee United captain Mark Reynolds insists they must keep their foot on the gas as they draw ever closer to sealing the Championship title.

United stretched their lead at the top of the table to 17 points with a 4-1 win at Partick Thistle on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run to 12 games in the process (see video below).

That kind of form and gap at the top has the Tangerines in a very strong position to have automatic promotion wrapped up as early as the end of March.

And skipper Reynolds has stressed the importance of keeping up their winning momentum as teams around them wait for a slip-up which doesn’t look like coming.

The 32-year-old said: “I think it’s just about momentum and keeping on winning and winning.

“There was a lot of games postponed on Saturday and we were in that position last year where we were looking at other results.

“I’m sure a lot of teams are looking at us thinking ‘Partick is a tough place to go’.

“Since Ian McCall came in, I think their form has been the second best in the league behind ourselves so they’re getting a bit of a resurgence.

“A lot of people were maybe looking at the weather, the pitch and the conditions thinking we could maybe slip up so it was a good three points.

“We just keep knocking them out and putting the wins together.

“We need to keep going until it’s mathematically impossible for anyone to catch us.”

Centre-half Reynolds heaped praise on former Aberdeen team-mate Lawrence Shankland for his hat-trick hero’s display in the convincing win at Firhill but made a point of hailing the whole team for getting the result with an unorthodox starting XI.

Reynolds himself started at left-back with new boy Dillon Powers one of the less familiar faces thrown in at the deep end amid an injury crisis.

“We had to shift a few boys about but that’s going to happen,” he added.

“Just a few weeks ago we were so strong and had a few players for every position but, all of a sudden, we’re starting to play boys out of position.

“That’s what happens with the fixtures being so relentless, you usually get to January time and boys start breaking down and you start struggling.

“However, it’s good for us to have that makeshift line-up do so well and get a strong result.

“When we’re keeping clean sheets, we know he’ll score.

“I think, previously, Lawrence has always been under pressure to score because if he doesn’t score two or three for his teams then they’d struggle to win.

“We know we’re going to keep tight at the back and, if we get one or two, we’ll win the game.

“If you feed Lawrence, he’ll score and I think a couple of his goals he’s created almost himself.

“It’s good because he’s been quiet for the last couple of weeks but we know the goals are there.

“He brings a lot more to the team as well, with his workrate and his pressing of defences from the front.

“To get another hat-trick speaks volumes and I’m sure there’ll be plenty more goals before the end of the season.”

United take on Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth-round at Tannadice on Sunday and Reynolds says they are looking forward to testing themselves against top-flight opposition with a view to next season.

“It’s going to be a huge game and in cup-ties form goes out the window.

“Although they’re struggling, they’re still a Premiership team and have very good players.

“It will be a tough one but we’re high in confidence and have got a bit of momentum going.

“Hopefully, we can take that into the cup and step up to test ourselves against a Premiership team.”