‘Keep Camperdown open’: Readers urge council to think again on closure plan

Tele readers have had their say on the controversial closure of Camperdown Golf Course.

The city council agreed last month to shut the course, claiming that to keep it open was financially unsustainable.

A total of 1,022 Tele readers voted in an online poll in which we asked whether the local authority should continue to pay to keep the course open, find an alternative source of funding, or close it.

Almost 53% of readers said the council should find alternative funds, 33% think the local authority should cough up the cash and 14% said it should press ahead and shut the course.

Tele readers also had their say on Facebook.

Bobby Ogilvie wrote: “The council has no right to close the course – it was a gift to the people of Dundee.”

Gloria McHugh wrote: “If they (the members) are determined to keep it, they should be happy to pay the price hike to enable it to stay.”

Members were only given a week’s notice that the future of the course was in jeopardy, and the policy and resources committee subsequently voted to close it by 14 votes to 13.

However, council leader John Alexander has not ruled out keeping the facility open if other funds became available.

Meanwhile, almost 4,400 people signed a petition calling for the course to stay open within 24 hours of it being launched.

In Saturday’s Tele, some of the club’s longest-serving members spoke of their dismay at the decision to close the 60-year-old course.

An extraordinary general meeting of members was due to take place yesterday to discuss their options.

Club captain Ian McAlindon previously said members would regularly use the club socially and said that of the 90 members, not one would join Caird Park – the other course run by the council – which the local authority will now concentrate on funding.