Kebab shop-wrecking Fife thug knocked victim unconscious in vicious Christmas Day attack

by Gary Fitzpatrick
April 21, 2021, 11:41 am Updated: April 21, 2021, 1:23 pm
© Supplied by DCT MediaAnne Marie Fowler previously smashed up a Falkirk kebab shop.
A Fife thug barged into a family home on Christmas Day and attacked the owner, smashing her head off a post and knocking her unconscious.

Anne Marie Fowler, 33, claimed a child had laughed at her in the street.

She went into the family home and launched a violent assault on a woman there.

She smashed her victim’s head off a fence post, knocking her unconscious.

