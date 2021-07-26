News / Local / Perthshire Kebab shop boss jailed for ‘alarming’ sex attack on mother-of-two in Perth city centre By Tim Bugler July 26, 2021, 12:24 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 1:46 pm Ahmet Kahraman assaulted his victim after she left The Loft nightclub A sex predator who attacked a young female stranger after she stepped out of a Perth nightclub has been jailed for 16 months. Ahmet Kahraman grabbed his victim, a 25-year-old mother-of-two, under the arms, turned her round, and lifted her so her legs were straddling him in the “terrifying” 3am incident. The woman – who described herself as “frozen with fear” – tried to fight him off but he pulled her deeper into a dark, covered alley and began to sexually assault her. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe