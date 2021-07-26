Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Kebab shop boss jailed for ‘alarming’ sex attack on mother-of-two in Perth city centre

By Tim Bugler
July 26, 2021, 12:24 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 1:46 pm
Ahmet Kahraman assaulted his victim after she left The Loft nightclub
A sex predator who attacked a young female stranger after she stepped out of a Perth nightclub has been jailed for 16 months.

Ahmet Kahraman grabbed his victim, a 25-year-old mother-of-two, under the arms, turned her round, and lifted her so her legs were straddling him in the “terrifying” 3am incident.

The woman – who described herself as “frozen with fear” – tried to fight him off but he pulled her deeper into a dark, covered alley and began to sexually assault her.

