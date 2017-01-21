Concerns have been raised about the future of Dundee’s district centres.

It comes as plans for a kebab restaurant at the defunct Foot Factory on Lochee High Street — lodged by AH Hayat Ltd — were rejected by the city council.

The man behind the proposal, Akky Hayat, today revealed he plans to appeal that decision.

But he labelled decisions such as this as “bemusing”, saying the council needed to encourage developments.

The local authority’s head of planning Gregor Hamilton said the proposed shop would “adversely affect” the area’s environmental quality

Mr Hayat described this as “frustrating”, adding: “We’ve now brought in a planning consultant to help us with an appeal.

“What bemuses us is that the place next door has been given permission for something very similar.

“They are making it very difficult for businesses to open there.

“If they say no to the appeal then it will be a loss to the area as businesses will just go elsewhere.”

Angus Paul, of James Paul Associates, represents the residential properties at 98 to 100 on the High Street. Mr Paul said: “The shop, which used to be Foot Factory, has been closed for some time and that’s at least two applications that have now been refused.

“My clients have been waiting to know what was going to happen to the space below but as there’s been nothing for several years, they decided to go ahead with their plans to refurbish the upper levels.

“The building is very much in need of a refurbishment and we will repaint it.

“By bringing it up to modern standards externally, I’d hope this will help with the unit below.”

He said attracting retail businesses, which are suitable for a district centre, was a struggle.

He added: “The council has put a lot of time and effort into making Lochee High Street better and it is. It looks and feels much better.

“But I think it’s also very difficult to find something suitable for the area.

“It has to be something different or you risk taking away from the businesses already there. And the place next door is due to be a takeaway now.

“Even the city centre is struggling, look at Reform Street, so Lochee is going to have even more trouble.”