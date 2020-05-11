Kayaker’s 700-mile fishermen fundraiser will take him to Dundee and Fife

A kayaking enthusiast will travel through Dundee as part of a 700-mile trip around Scotland in an effort to raise money for fishermen.

Jack Gatacre, a travelling salesman from England, plans to start and finish in Fife, taking a route which will see him visit Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen and Dundee on the way.

The two-week long trip will take the sportsman through some of the country’s most scenic areas, including the River Tay, West Coast and Loch Ness.

The money raised by the marathon will go towards the Fishermen’s Mission, a charity which provides support to fishermen.

A date hasn’t yet been set for the voyage, however the 28-year-old plans to set out this summer.

He said: “It should be beautiful.

“I hope that I’ll be able to convince a friend or two to join me.

“I’ve been to some of the spots before, I’ve been to Fife and I’ve been to Glasgow, but I’m excited to go through the canals and rivers.

“Since about the age of five I’ve been canoeing and that sort of thing.

“My long term goal is to kayak to Istanbul.”

Jack first got the idea to undertake the epic journey from his girlfriend, Janet, who originally comes from Fife.

The mission provides emergency funding for anglers who are struggling to make ends meet, as well as helping to provide resources and emotional support.

The rower said: “My girlfriend’s dad was a fisherman, so I thought it would be a nice thing to do for him and all other fishermen.

Jack already has experience rowing mammoth distances for charity, completing a 400-mile trip from London to Land’s End in Cornwall last year in the name of a multiple sclerosis charity.

With his last effort raising more than £4,000, Jack has set an even higher target for his Scottish trip.

He said: “The more I can raise the better.

“When I went to Cornwall I raised around £4,000, so I’m hoping to raise even more this time.

“It’s very greedy and ambitious but I’m really hoping to raise around £10,000.”

To raise funds, and for more information about Jack’s challenge, visit his JustGiving page.