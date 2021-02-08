A woman dubbed Dundee’s ‘dog whisperer’ has announced plans to wind down her walking service amid a rise in unethical dog walkers.

Katy Shields, 36, from Lundie, has walked pooches every single day for a decade, but feels the city has become dogged by bad practice.

She said it is now time for her business Bounce N Bound to focus on new projects, including creating Dundee’s first puppy sensory garden.

‘I’ve seen dogs being hit’

She said: “I’ve decided to take a step back from dog walking with it becoming an increasingly popular choice of employment and scarily still an unregulated sector – which makes it easy for anyone to get a van and start up a dog walking service without any experience or training.

“It has quickly become out of control. There are now 90 plus walkers in Dundee alone and there is too much bad practice taking place, it’s heart-breaking.

“From bad handling to unfair treatment – I’ve seen dogs being hit, dogs running away and dogs completely out of their comfort zone being dragged along on leashes all at the hands of their ‘trusted’ walker.

“I’m fed up with all the aggravation that comes along with it with other walkers having zero control over their dogs, their own ideas of etiquette and a complete lack of knowledge within their profession.

“It’s become more of a scary and stressful place than, what it used to be, a happy and enjoyable one, unfortunately.”

Katy started walking dogs for family and friends when she was eight and began working with dogs on a more professional level when she was 15.

“I was lucky enough to have the opportunity and trust from family friends to walk their dogs; from Yorkshire terriers and papillons to collie mixes and golden retrievers,” she said.

“I was always studying their behaviour and found it fascinating how different breeds would act differently to others but also all had similar behaviours, because they were dogs.”

She previously featured in the Tele for her uncanny ability to persuade her four legged friends – sometimes all 13 of them – to line up for happy group pictures.

She puts her success down to one-to-one training with each dog, advising owners that even just ten minutes’ positive training every day can make a huge difference.

“My favourite memories actually lie with a Spanador called Willo,” said Katy.

“He was one of my first every walkers and he’s given me so many laughs through the years including submerging himself in many a dirty puddle or swamp!

“He’s an old man now and spends most of his days snoozing but I still pop into see him and give him cosies even though he doesn’t walk with me now due to his aches and pains. He’s a very special boy to me.”

City’s first puppy sensory garden

Katy has launched new services from a fenced acre of land in Lundie: a puppy playgroup, puppy training classes, and Dundee’s first puppy sensory garden.

“We’ve decided to go for the “prevention over cure” approach and give puppies and owners the best start in their canine journey,” she said.

“As dog trainers, we know the extreme importance of puppy socialisation for developing a happy, confident dog; without the opportunities to meet novel objects, people and other dogs, puppies are at high risk of developing behavioural issues in later life.

“With puppy numbers skyrocketing and Covid-19 making socialising almost impossible for new puppy owners we couldn’t just sit back and watch.

“We created Puppy Playgroup to ensure that puppies had everything they needed, from puppy pals to new environments to basic training, so that they could grow into mature, resilient and content adult dogs.”

Come the better weather, Katy is looking forward to offering puppy training classes with qualified positive reinforcement trainers.

“Our ethos is clear – respect, choice, love, empathy and time investment – this is something people regularly miss with a new puppy – you need time and patience – after all puppies are only babies, they don’t know how to behave, it’s the owner’s responsibility to teach them just as we do with human children, she said.

“I noticed from early on that simply being nice to a dog formed a very strong bond between me and them hence the reason I choose to practise positive reinforcement training only. Respect goes a long way.”

Bounce N Bound has also created a free advice Facebook group, ‘PUPdemic’ to help out as many new owners as possible.