Singer Katelyn plans ‘unique’ Dundee music video for second single launch

A Dundee musician is looking to hit the right note with her second single and music video.

Katelyn Goudie has been working on her song Save Us as the UK has emerged from lockdown.

The former Grove Academy pupil revealed she has continued her partnership with producer Ryan Louder on the track.

Louder, who has collaborated with Pixie Lott and Dua Lipa, has been working with the talented singer on the new track in recent weeks.

© DC Thomson

Although the music video is yet to be shot for the upcoming release on July 31, Dundee’s rising star is hopeful it can be completed within the next two weeks.

Katelyn said: “It’s been really exciting working on this track. We are still looking for a location which we hope can be shot in Dundee.

“Due to some of the restrictions that is proving a little difficult.”

The 25-year-old released her first single, Attention, in June, after being approached by the producer.

Katelyn said the new video will focus on the impact of coronavirus on the performance sector and will feature two dancers performing to an empty venue.

She said: “The story is of two dancers who have been kept apart as a result of the lockdown.

“I’m very excited with the concept and can’t wait to get started. The two dancers in the video both studied at The Space in Dundee.

“The creative industries have taken such a hit during lockdown and the video will illustrate the performing to no one.”

© PA

Speaking more about the impact of Covid-19 on the entertainment sector, Katelyn revealed she can’t wait to get back to performing to audiences.

She added: “Hopefully as we are coming out the other end artists will be able to get back out and perform.”

Save Us will be available to stream on Spotify from July 31.