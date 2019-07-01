Karate kids from Dundee conquer world with medal haul

Dundee-based martial artists have been celebrating a bumper haul of medals at the World Union of Karate-Do Federations (WUKF) World Championships in Slovakia.

Kanzen Karate produced several sizzling shows in Bratislava, where more than 2,300 athletes from 42 countries battled it out for prizes

The current Dundee Sports Club of the Year selected 40 athletes from across Dundee, Forfar, Arbroath and Carnoustie to compete at the event, the biggest karate tournament in the world.

And the team was well supported with 110 supporters making the trip.

© DC Thomson

Kanzen Karate president, Sensei Roy O’Kane, said: “We are very proud of our squad and their success in Bratislava.

“We had no injuries apart from myself when I had to go to hospital with 16 mosquito bites! I have been in hospital before as a competitor with broken bones, but this was the first time as a coach.

“The athletes and coaches worked so hard in preparation and their class really showed throughout. To come and compete at this level is an achievement in itself but to win so many medals is fantastic.

“We really punch above our weight at these event and the team has once again represented the club and country with distinction. On behalf of the club, I would like to thank everyone who has supported us along the way. This is one of most competitive teams we have had and the future for Kanzen is very bright.”

© DC Thomson

After a few days rest, the team begin preparations for the WUKF European Championships in Odense, Denmark, in October.

Meanwhile, Amelie Martin, 13, from Grove Academy, became World Champion in the 13 Years Kumite (sparring) and said: “I’m feeling ecstatic and delighted to have become a world champion.

“My team mates and I have been working really hard and that has paid off. It’s great to be part of such a successful team and I’m looking forward to competing in the future.”

The club amassed eight gold medals, five silver medals and nine bronze medals.